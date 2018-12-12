Snow Patrol’s Nathan Connolly: From gospel choir to guitarist with Northern Ireland’s biggest band

GRAEME COUSINS talks to Snow Patrol’s Nathan Connolly about joining the band at the right time and how the group have become one big extended family

Snow Patrol guitarist Nathan Connolly joined the band in 2002 and helped to propel them to greatness.

Snow Patrol playing at Ward Park in 2010

At least that’s one version of events, depending on who you talk to. Others suggest he jumped on the bandwagon.

If it’s Nathan himself he’s likely to favour the former account.

One thing few can argue with is that Snow Patrol are one of the biggest, if not the biggest band, to come out of Northern Ireland, especially when album sales and concert attendances are used as the benchmarks.

When Nathan joined Snow Patrol, they were a hard-working but as yet unsigned band with two albums under their belt. He said: “When I joined Snow Patrol I was working in HMV in Belfast and gigging with my original band (File Under Easy Listening).

“We toured Ireland in support of Ash and Snow Patrol. We had a lot of mutual friends. That’s how I came to join. In early 2002 I moved to Glasgow. That’s 16 years ago now.

“I joined while we were making Final Straw. There’s a running joke that I joined at the right time, that I was glory hunting. I just tell them it’s because I joined that we made it.

“We signed the record deal halfway through making Final Straw. For me, it was just about stepping up, gigging, working, touring.”

A key moment for the band was when their single ‘Run’ – a proper lighter-waving stadium anthem – was played on Jo Whiley’s Radio One show.

Nathan said: “Once we released Run in 2004 everything changed.

“It happened fairly quickly for me – two years, compared to the eight years the band had been going for.”

Having begun life as ‘Shrug’ at the University of Dundee in 1994, Snow Patrol went on to change their name to Polar Bear before adopting the name by which they have headlined gigs the world over.

Gary Lightbody is the only surviving member from the days of Shrug, however the band have evolved without losing the ‘best friends’ ethos.

Nathan said: “We’re friends in the band and outside the band. We genuinely are best friends. A lot of our closest friends work with us, there are a lot of mutual friends, some of them would have went to school with one or two of us.”

The band’s lighting director Davy Sherwin from Cullybackey has been touring with the band for around 20 years.

They have given him the nickname ‘job for life’ – an indication of the unwavering togetherness of the Snow Patrol team.

But that’s not to say they don’t have their falling outs.

Nathan said: “I don’t think I’ve ever got to the point where I’ve said I’m leaving, but we’re brothers, we’re a family, over the years you’re going to have the odd blow out but it’s about how you fix that and go through it and come out the other side.

“We’ve got a lot better at understanding each other and knowing when people need space or need support. That’s something you learn. Through your twenties into your thirties, people change, it’s all about growing with each other.”

Before taking to the stage with Snow Patrol, Nathan first hit the high notes as part of a gospel choir.

He said: “I grew up in church. At an early age I was singing in a church choir. I left church when I was a teenager – time off for good behaviour I think.”

Nathan grew up in Garnerville and went to Grosvenor Grammar School in the east of the city: “I’m Belfast born and bred. I still have a place in Belfast I come back to regularly.”

He said the band’s concerts had become something of a family affair: “Everybody’s family is here. At the arena gigs they just take over a couple of boxes.

“They all get on great so it’s a huge event for them.”

Meanwhile an announcement is imminent on an extra-curricular adventure for the band.

Nathan and singer Gary are among those who are part of the ‘Belfast Taco Cartel’ who hope to open a new Mexican restaurant on the Ormeau Road.

Others involved in the cartel are top chef Andy Rea some of the team behind La Taqueria on Castle Street in Belfast city centre.

The business was first registered as a private company in July this year.

Nathan said: “We’re excited about it and we’ll hopefully be making a statement soon.”

Despite having an Ulster backbone, Snow Patrol are often claimed in the Scottish media as one of their own.

During last week’s press conference in the Oh Yeah Centre, singer Gary Lightbody explained how the band came to straddle both Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He said: “The original three members – myself, Mark McClelland and Michael Morrison – were all from Northern Ireland. We met at Dundee University, that’s where we started the band. Then we moved to Glasgow. We were in Glasgow for 10 years.

“So the first 14 years of our career were spent in Scotland and we have a great affinity and kinship with Scotland. I can see why people have claimed us as a Scottish band.”

The current line-up features Gary Lightbody and drummer Jonny Quinn, who are both from Bangor, Belfast-born lead guitarist Nathan Connolly, Johnny McDaid from Londonderry on guitar and keyboard, and Scottish bass-player Paul Wilson.

Going into their 25th year Snow Patrol have released seven albums and racked up a number of critical and commercial accolades, including 13 million global album sales, one billion global track streams, five UK Platinum Albums, and are Grammy and Mercury Music Prize nominated.

Snow Patrol’s current album Wildness is their first album in seven years, a comeback which has prompted a return to Ward Park on May 25 next year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday morning for Ward Park 3, a celebration of Northern Irish music headlined by Snow Patrol.

Support for the one-day event comes from Foy Vance, Ash, SOAK, Jealous of the Birds and Brand New Friend.

There will also be a second stage curated by Snow Patrol and Gary Lightbody’s NI artist development company, Third Bar, with up and coming artists including JC Stewart, The Wood Burning Savages, Kitt Philippa and ROE.

Stephen Reid, Ards and North Down Borough Council’s chief executive said: “The council could not be more delighted to support MCD Productions to bring Snow Patrol back home to Ward Park for this concert. The two previous gigs in 2007 and 2010 were fantastic events for everyone who attended and gave a significant boost to residents and businesses in the town. We look forward to working with all those involved to make this a truly fantastic and memorable concert.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie