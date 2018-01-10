Social media can be hard to breakaway from, Kate tells students

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken about the addictive nature of social media, saying it can be "hard to break away from".

Kate was visiting the Reach Academy Feltham in west London when she made the comments to a group of teenage students.

The Duchess of Cambridge visiting the Reach Academy Feltham, in London, a school working in partnership with Place2Be and other organisations to support children, families and the school community

After the Duchess heard from a female pupil who said she had struggled with the pressures of social media, Kate said: "It can get so addictive as well.

"It becomes part of your lifestyle, doesn't it? It's hard to break away from that, but having the support and learning, the good ways of using social media, because it's great in so many contexts, but it's also being able to sort of monitor your own use of it as well, which is great."

During the visit, Kate met pupils and parents who had been supported emotionally by mental health charity Place2Be.