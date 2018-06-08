Social media reacts to Paddy Jackson’s move to top-flight French club Perpignan

Retired Ulster player Stephen Ferris has led congratulations to his former teammate Paddy Jackson, who has signed for top-flight French club Perpignan.

The 26-year-old has completed a two-year deal with the newly-promoted top 14 side.

In a tweet this morning, the Catalan club’s president said he was pleased to announce the new signing.

Olding’s contract was terminated by Ulster in April, after he and ex-teammate Stuart Olding Jackson were acquitted of rape charges following a nine-week trail.

Jackson’s move to Perpignan come comes less than two weeks after Olding joined French team Brive.

Ferris, who retired in 2014, said on Twitter: “Confirmed that my old Ulster team mate Paddy Jackson has signed for Perpignan. Exciting move and I wish him all the best.”

Much like the high-profile rape trial, the French club’s decision to sign Jackson has divided public opinion on social, with some questioning the move.

But the majority of people wished the former Ulster player success at his new club and spoke of their delight that he is to continue his professional career:

• I wish him all the best at Perpignan, they’ve got themselves a ridiculously talented player.

• Great news Paddy onwards and upwards

• Really pleased for Paddy.... it’s a pity that both boys had to move away.

•Great news. Paddy will be a fantastic asset to the club.