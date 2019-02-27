Soldier found hanged at NI barracks did not intend to take his own life, coroner finds

A soldier who was found hanged at an army base in Northern Ireland did not intend to take his own life, a coroner has found.

Lance Corporal James Ross, 30, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, was found dead in his room at Abercorn Barracks in Ballykinler, Co Down, on December 8, 2012.

Ballykinler

Belfast coroner Joe McCrisken said he was not satisfied to the required standard for his findings that Lance Corporal Ross intended to end his own life.

“I consider James Ross’ death to be an accident,” he said.

The inquest also examined the death of Rifleman Darren Mitchell, 20, from London, who was also found hanged in his room at the base on February 10, 2013.

Mr McCrisken found that he was satisfied on the balance of probability that Rifleman Mitchell did intend to take his own life.

Both men were serving with the Second Battalion the Rifles and had previously been on active service in Afghanistan.