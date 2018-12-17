Son of Irish soldier murdered by IRA calls on Sinn Fein to give up killers

The son of the only member of the Irish Defence Forces murdered during the Troubles has called on senior figures within Sinn Fein to tell him what they know about his dad’s killing.

David Kelly made the appeal yesterday – the 35th anniversary of his father’s death at the hands of IRA terrorists.

Pte Paddy Kelly serving on the border during the Troubles

Private Patrick ‘Paddy’ Kelly, 36, was shot dead along with 23-year-old trainee Garda Gary Sheehan in an isolated woodland in Co Leitrim, not far from the Fermanagh border, on December 16, 1983.

The two Catholic men had been searching Derrada Wood looking for Protestant businessman Don Tidey, who was being held hostage in a hideout by members of an IRA unit who’d kidnapped him more than three weeks previously.

Mr Kelly recalls how as a nine-year-old boy he was sitting at the window of their home in Moate, Co Westmeath waiting for his dad to come home from work when instead he saw a police officer, soldiers and a priest coming up the pathway to the house.

“The news was broken to us and all of a sudden I saw my dad’s image come up on the news headlines. That’s when it all started. It was just a whirlwind,” he explained.

David Kelly paying his respects at his father's grave

He said his father had been “the driving force of the family” and his murder had a devastating impact on him, his three younger brothers and their mother, Catherine.

They moved to London a few years after the murder, but according to Mr Kelly they “struggled to survive”.

The 44-year-old caretaker, who moved back to Moate in 2007, believes four IRA men who escaped from the Maze Prison in September 1983 murdered his father and Garda Sheehan. And he’s convinced that senior members of Sinn Fein know the names of those responsible.

“The good thing is that Don Tidey was freed that day, but unfortunately my father and a young police officer were killed.

Members of the Kelly family paying their respects at Pte Kelly's grave on the 20th anniversary of his murder

“All these years later the men who murdered my father are still at large,” he said.

“People within Sinn Fein would have information about what happened in Derrada Wood and they should bring that forward to the PSNI and the Garda on this anniversary.

“I approached the late Martin McGuinness during his presidential campaign in 2011. I asked him directly ‘can you name who murdered my father’ and he basically denied any knowledge. I never received any information after that.”

Calling on Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to help him and his family get justice, Mr Kelly continued: “We are talking about the murder of an Irish army soldier and an Irish police officer – a double murder.

Remembering the sacrifice made by Pte Kelly.

“The whole country was shocked when it happened. What it revealed was that the people who did it, the IRA, were basically willing to kill anyone who got in their way.

“They said they were fighting for a united Ireland, but what did they do, they killed an Irish army soldier and a young guard.

“I am haunted by the image of the two of them lying dead in that wood.

“I would like acknowledgement of the pain and suffering we have endured since my father’s murder. That has to be acknowledged.

“There has been no accountability for a double murder of two members of the Irish security forces.

“People talk about reconciliation, but where is the reconciliation when people like us, victims of the IRA, are left with no truth, no justice, no accountability.

“Before we can have reconciliation these issues have to be addressed.”

Mr Kelly revealed that he is due to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris next month to discuss the investigation into his father’s murder.

“I want to discuss the whole case, raise my concerns about the lack of progress and ask about how the case has developed over the years and ask what has been done regarding the four men who were identified (by the Gardai) as having been in the wood that day,” he added.

Kenny Donaldson from victims’ group the South East Fermanagh Foundation said his thoughts were with the Kelly and Sheehan families on what was “another significant milestone anniversary”.

“Pte Kelly and Garda Sheehan stood for law and order, they stood against the insurrectionist campaign of the Provisional movement. They were men of honour and let it be known that Private Patrick Kelly was a member of the legitimate Irish army who was murdered, those attached to the Provisional IRA were not members of a legitimate army, the organisation they subscribed allegiance to were anti-democratic and employed the policies and actions of terrorism and fascism,” he said.

Pte Kelly was the first soldier to be killed in the Irish Republic since the civil war in the 1920s.

During his 15-year army career he served on four oversees United Nations peacekeeping missions – three in Lebanon and one in Cyprus.

In 2012 he was posthumously awarded the Military Star medal by the Irish minister for justice.