Sorcha McAnespy: I will stand as Fianna Fail candidate

Councillor Sorcha McAnespy has declared her intention to contest the upcoming local elections in Northern Ireland as a Fianna Fail candidate, despite the party claiming no decision has been made on the matter.

The independent councillor was announced as the party’s historic first local government candidate north of the border on Thursday evening.

But the move appears to have come without the full backing of the leadership, as the party quickly took to social media to deny it had made a decision to contest the NI local elections.

Deputy leader Dara Calleary yesterday told RTE News it was “premature” for Ms McAnespy to be told she would be a candidate.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday, the Omagh councillor said: “As far as I am aware I am standing as a Fianna Fail candidate at the local government election next year. I have not been told anything to the contrary.

“I am a member of Fianna Fail and the national executive. Under party rules, I am not allowed to stand as an independent and so I have to run as a Fianna Fail candidate.”

The episode comes amid speculation that Fianna Fail might merge with the SDLP to contest future NI elections.

However, SDLP MLA Claire Hanna has said she will not be involved in such a merger.

The South Belfast representative said Fianna Fail’s politics do not appeal to her, adding it was not a party she personally would join.

She told BBC’s The View: “If you look at all the problems facing Northern Ireland, Ireland and the SDLP- bad governance, division and Irish unity- I don’t believe that Fianna Fail solves any of those problems.”

She also suggested the announcement of Ms McAnespy as a candidate had been a “rogue move”.

A statement released by Fianna Fail yesterday said: “Despite some claims and reports, the party has made no decision on whether or not it will contest elections in the North. It follows then that it has selected no candidate to contest these elections.

“Discussions between the party and the SDLP are ongoing and a statement on our future intentions will be made in due course.”