Spectator watching royals arrive for church service collapses

A member of the public collapsed after arriving to watch the Queen and other members of the royal family attend a church service at Sandringham on Sunday.

Crowds of people had gathered outside the building in Norfolk to watch the royal family on Sunday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Edinburgh attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

One of the male spectators collapsed while waiting for them to leave the church.

He was attended to by police and paramedics and was covered with a blanket while lying on the ground before being led away.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to an Epiphany service at St Mary Magdalene Church in the Norfolk village.

William wore a blue trench coat over a suit, white shirt and tie, while pregnant Kate wore a fur hat, gloves and a long brown coat.

Kate’s sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews also attended.