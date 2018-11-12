Spider-man creator Stan Lee dies aged 95

Stan Lee, the co-creator of Marvel Comics, has died aged 95.

The Associated Press said that a family lawyer had confirmed the death of the creator of Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the 95-year-old was rushed to hospital from his Hollywood Hills home on Monday morning.

It said Mr Lee’s daughter confirmed her father had later died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

Mr Lee, who recently fought off a bought of pneumonia, founded Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961.

Many of the characters’ stories have since been turned into Hollywood films, turning the Marvel brand into a multi-billionaire dollar business.

Mr Lee was renowned for making brief comical cameos in each of the Marvel universe films.

Reports suggest he had been suffering from pneumonia.

He is survied by his daughter J.C.

She reportedly told TMZ: “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”

His wife of 69 years, Joan, died in 2017.

