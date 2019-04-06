Spring clean? Simple steps for a good refresh instead

Rushing to polish windows, scour surfaces, sweep away cobwebs and generally spruce up your rooms as part of that annual big spring clean? Thought not!

It seems today’s busy lives and stretched schedules are helping kill off the tradition of a seasonal deep clean, according to recent research by home appliance specialists, Beko.

The brand quizzed 2,000 people - and found that 38% believed the notion of spring-cleaning was dying out. On top of that, only half of the people polled set aside time each week to clean their home, and three in 10 admit they only manage to squeeze in a few chores at the weekends.

But, even if you don’t quite feel the urge to go into a seasonal cleaning frenzy, there are a few easy-peasy ways to get a spring clean result without too much time and effort...

Clear that clutter

“With spring in the air, it’s the perfect time to re-evaluate your home, de-clutter and get it organised,” says Nicola Lewis, aka pro sorter-outer of stuff, This Girl Can Organise (thisgirlcanorganise.com).

“Your home should tell a story of who you are, and house a collection of everything you love. Your overall objective is to create a space that relaxes you and makes you smile, and one that works for you.

“Start by walking around your home with a notepad and pen, and plan the process,” Lewis suggests. “Ask yourself, ‘How can I improve this and manage the available space better?’ Clarify in your mind what you should keep or get rid of.”

Lewis’ step-by-step plan: First, clear the room as much as possible. Next, sort items into four piles: Keep, donate, sell and bin. Clean away dirt and dust, then before placing furniture and items back into their places, really consider their location and position, so that it all really suits you and the people living in your home.

Clean it green

Add to that glow of satisfaction at the end of a good clean by knowing you’ve used planet-friendly products. There’s a wide variety of eco-friendly ranges out there these days - or you could Google DIY recipes and make your own (that way you can avoid excess packaging and harsh chemicals altogether).

Tool up

There’s a homely, nostalgic feel to vintage-style cleaning kit - even though it might remind you that in the past you’d have been spared the annual cleaning chore, which would have been delegated to below-stairs servants!

Companies such as Re-Found Objects specialise in reclaimed, vintage and hand-made household items, meaning you can stock up in a more sustainable way too. Dunelm’s chic Housekeeper’s range is full of vintage-inspired designs too - including a Housekeeper’s Lambswool Duster, £6.99; Feather Duster, £7; Utilities Grey Storage Tin, £15, and Housekeeper’s Wooden Airer, £29.99.

Scent the air

Even if you haven’t swept and polished every nook and cranny, you could simply throw open the windows, to allow rooms to air and banish any lingering, stale odours of winter.

Once that’s done, prolong that fresh scent with a spring-friendly scented candle or room diffuser. Bright tangy citrus is a popular scent, which makes any home feel fresh and inviting.