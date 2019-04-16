St Anne’s Cathedral unveils book of sympathy in wake of Notre Dame fire

The opening of a book of sympathy at St Anne’s Cathedral in the wake of the Notre Dame fire gives people somewhere to express their thoughts and prayers for those affected by the blaze, the Dean of Belfast, Rev Stephen Forde, has said.

The book was opened at Belfast Cathedral yesterday and is due to be handed over to the French Consul in Belfast on Good Friday.

Dean Forde's message in the book of sympathy is written in English and French. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

“We wanted to give people somewhere they can express their sense of shock and give anyone in Belfast who is from France or Paris a place to come where they can share their thoughts and prayers,” Rev Forde explained.

“We hope the book will eventually find its way to the administrators and staff at Notre Dame cathedral.”

Meanwhile, Rev John Mann, Dean of Belfast from 2011 to 2017, said that the St Anne’s choir had been to Notre Dame just a few years ago and performed outside.

Describing the blaze as “awful” he expressed his hope the cathedral can be rebuilt.