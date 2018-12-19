St John’s Masonic Lodge Islandmagee presents over £3k to good causes

Charitable organisations received a boost as St John’s Masonic Lodge Islandmagee began the count down to Christmas.

Over 70 members and guests enjoyed an evening of cheese and crackers, mulled wine, mince pies and cream at the lodge’s festive party.

Ken Brundle (centre), NI Cancer Fund for Children, receiving a cheque from David Coburn and WM Jim McCord.

Entertainment by 17-year-old singing sensation Ellie Magill, an upcoming star from Ballyclare, was greatly appreciated by the audience.

A fun Christmas quiz organised by the Worshipful Master Jim McCord and his wife, Joyce, was enjoyed by all.

Santa duly arrived, delivering a selection box for each of the ladies and four cheques for WM Jim McCord and David Coburn to present on behalf of the lodge as a result of the members running a number of charity fundraising events over the year.

A total of £3,145 was presented to the following charities:

Deputy Grand Master of Co Antrim Jack Dunlop is greeted by WM Jim McCord.

Carol Walker, Somme Association, £475;

Dawn McConnell, Hope House, £1000;

Ken Bundle, Northern Ireland Children’s Cancer Fund, £1000;

The Deputy Provincial Grand Master of Antrim Jack Dunlop, Provincial Grand Master of Antrim’s Charity, Action Cancer, £670.

Dawn McConnell, Hope House, receiving a cheque from David Coburn and WM Jim McCord.

St. John’s 162 raised in total £5,547 for various charities over 2018 just beating last year’s total of £5,500.