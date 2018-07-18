Stab proof vests purchased for security staff at Stormont

Protective “stab vests” have been issued to all staff who perform “external security duties” at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

More than 60 vests have been purchased at a total cost of £22,357, according to the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission.

A stab vest. (Archive pic)

It said the purchase had been made to afford front line security staff more protection following knife attacks in Great Britain last year.

The Commission provided details of the purchase yesterday in response to a question from TUV leader Jim Allister.

The North Antrim MLA had asked how much had been expended on stab vests and what category of staff they had been issued to.

“The purchase and issue of stab vests is considered a responsible and balanced measure aimed at affording a greater level of personal protection to Commission staff in their front line role, particularly in light of knife attacks in Great Britain in 2017 which included the fatal stabbing of a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster,” the Commission said.

“Protective stab vests are also worn by security staff at the Scottish Parliament and the National Assembly for Wales.

“Stab vests have been issued to all Usher Services staff who perform external security duties at Parliament Buildings. Sixty one vests were purchased at a cost of £22,357.”

Mr Allister stressed that he had “no issue” with the purchase, but was just interested to know how much they had cost and was “putting it out there as public information.”

“Hopefully they are never needed,” he said.