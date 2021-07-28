Stabbing reports dismissed as gruesome video of a blood-soaked house in Portadown goes viral

The video depicts the interior of a house in Portadown with copious amounts of blood in the bathroom and other rooms

Reports of a stabbing incident have been dismissed. It is understood no criminal offences took place.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report for a concern for safety at residential premises in the Burnbrae Avenue area of Portadown on Saturday 24th July.

“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident.”

