Stabbing reports dismissed as gruesome video of a blood-soaked house in Portadown goes viral
A gruesome video, which has been widely shared on social media and which claims to show the scene of a stabbing incident, has been dismissed as misrepresentative.
The video depicts the interior of a house in Portadown with copious amounts of blood in the bathroom and other rooms
Reports of a stabbing incident have been dismissed. It is understood no criminal offences took place.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report for a concern for safety at residential premises in the Burnbrae Avenue area of Portadown on Saturday 24th July.
“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident.”
-
