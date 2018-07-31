Stabbing victim laid to rest

Mourners gathered in the Co Armagh village of Bessbrook this morning for the funeral of stabbing victim Brian Phelan.

The 33-year-old father-of-two from Carrick Vista died after an incident in the Carrivekeeney Road area, near Newry on Thursday.

A family notice described Mr Phelan as the “devoted father of Georgia and Brian, loving son of Angela and Paddy, beloved brother of Michelle and Ashling, dearest grandson of James Kearney.”

The notice added: “Brian will be sorrowfully missed by his loving children, parents, sisters, grandfather, nieces Megan, Caileigh, Kayla, nephew Ryan, aunts, uncles, his closest friends, girlfriend Kelly, Georgia and Brian’s mother Amanda, brothers in law Stephen and Gavin, mother in law Ursula, brother in law James, sisters in law Danielle, Rebecca and Deborah and the entire family circle.”

Mr Phelan’s grieving family and friends gathered in St Peter and St Paul Church in Bessbrook this morning for Requiem Mass.

Afterwards he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

A man appeared in court at the weekend charged with murdering Mr Phelan.

Daniel Carroll, 27, from Edward Street in Portadown spoke only to confirm that he understood the charge during a brief hearing at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

No bail application was made and Mr Carroll was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again via video link on August 8.