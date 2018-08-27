Staff left 'shaken' after attempted robbery

Detectives are appealing for information after a shop worked was left badly shaken after an attempted robbery at premises in the Rathgael Road area of Bangor last night, Sunday, 26 August.

A PSNI spokesman said shortly before 9.25pm police received a report that a man entered the premises and produced a knife and demanded a member of staff to open the till, they were unable to do this.

The suspect made off empty handed.



The member of staff was not injured during this incident, however she was left very badly shaken.



Detective Constable Paul Downie would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact detectives at Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1279 26/08/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.