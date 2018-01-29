Staff shaken after cash stolen during armed robbery

Staff at a fast food outlet were last night left shaken after a sum of cash was stolen during an armed robbery.

A PSNI spokesman said shortly before 11pm a male, armed with a suspected firearm, entered the Cavehill Road premises and threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash from the till.

The robber is described as being approximately 5ft 11ins tall and of large build. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, a black hat and round rimmed glasses.

The members of staff were not injured but left shaken by the ordeal.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1405 of 28/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.