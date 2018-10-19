Staff sickened and shocked at break-in

Staff at the Cookery Nook in Portadown were said to be ‘sickened, saddened and shocked’ following a break-in at the premises overnight on Thursday, October 18.

Commenting on their Facebook page a bakery spokesperson said: “You can understand our surprise when our staff opening up our High Street. Portadown, store to see that we had been burgled. The safe is gone along with a substantial amount of money.

“They have also caused substantial damage in the shop, bursting doors, breaking locks, etc. We think it would have occurred between midnight and 6am. The safe is extremely heavy and would require at least four strong men to move it out onto the main street and onto a vehicle.”

The added: “We are very sickened, saddened and shocked as you can understand. Help the PSNI try to track this filth down.”

Police are appealing for information, Sergeant Meaney said: “Sometime between 9:30pm on Thursday 18th October and 7:30am on Friday 19th October, it was reported that entry was gained to a shop in the area. A sum of money was taken during the incident. Enquiries are continuing.”

“We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 226 19/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”