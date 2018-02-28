Staff threatened during armed robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after armed robbers threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash.

The incident happened in a shop on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast last night, Tuesday 27 February.



It happened around 7.15pm when two males, one carrying a knife, entered the shop and threatened a member of staff before making off with a sum of cash from the till.

A PSNI spokesman said both men are described as wearing hooded tops and made off on foot in the direction of Haywood Avenue.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1206 of 27/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.