Staff 'traumatised' after armed robbery

A man armed with a knife threatened staff and demanded money during a robbery in west Belfast last night.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of a robbery at commercial premises on the Springfield Road around 10.10pm.

A PSNI spokesman said one of two staff members who intervened sustained a cut to a knuckle. The suspect remained in the premises for a short time before leaving empty handed.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of a stocky build with a light moustache. He was reported to have worn a baseball cap, a dark-coloured padded coat with the hood pulled up, and tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Rory McPhillips said: "This was a traumatic ordeal for staff who have been left shaken.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area last night, around this time, and noticed a male matching the description of the assailant acting suspiciously. I would appeal to anyone who believes they saw this male, before or after the incident was reported to us, to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call detectives on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1262 of 11/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”