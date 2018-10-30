Stag shot dead by police in NI after it narrowly missed motorists

Police have shot and killed a stag that was found running wild along a road in east Belfast.

Officers were called after the animal was spotted running along on the Gilnahirk Road in the early hours of this morning, narrowly missing a number of motorists.

Police tried to contain the animal, however this was not possible.

Inspector Eastwood said: “As the stag was in an extremely agitated and dangerous state, running wild in a densely populated area and posed a danger to motorists police shot the animal dead.”

It is understood the animal was humanely shot and died instantly. Police stressed that, as this is the rutting season, stags are extremely aggressive and dangerous, adding that the animal posed a real threat to members of the public.