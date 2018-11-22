Starbucks thanked for rectifying ‘oversight’ regarding free drinks offer for NI Poppy Appeal volunteers

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has thanked Starbucks for honouring an offer of free tea or coffee to anyone volunteering for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The DUP man and his party colleague Cllr Graham Warke wrote to the coffee shop chain on behalf of constituents after it became apparent that Starbucks had excluded Northern Ireland from the offer, which ran from November 1 - 20.

However, both men have welcomed a response from the company clarifying that the initial exclusion of its NI outlets had been “an oversight” which was quickly rectified.

In its reply, Starbucks said: “We recognise the oversight for not formally extending this offer to those volunteering in Northern Ireland.

“Our business in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is operated by the EE Group who were able to act quickly when it was brought to their attention and honour the free tea or coffee offer to anyone volunteering for the Royal British Legion in recent weeks.”

Mr Campbell commented: “I am pleased Starbucks recognised the oversight and honoured the free tea or coffee to those in Northern Ireland who tirelessly give their time to support the Poppy Appeal.

“What was on offer in the rest of the United Kingdom should automatically include Northern Ireland from the outset.”