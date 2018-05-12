Stephen Nolan: I have been victim of “vicious” social media campaign

BBC presenter Stephen Nolan has revealed he has been the victim of a “vicious and malicious” social media campaign.

In a statement, Mr Nolan said trolls had deliberately distorted a television image of him to suggest he had been “acting inappropriately”.

Here is his statement in full: “I have been the victim of a malicious social media campaign this week. Internet trolls distorted a television image and then nastily and falsely used it to suggest I had been acting inappropriately in a foreign country.

In actual fact , the real image was from my Nolan Live tv show, of me in November 2016 on BBC Northern Ireland television , in my capacity as a tv presenter 18 months later , the TV images were then twisted and distorted into lies . Those lies were then spread across social media this week with falsehood , in order to hurt me and cause me distress. It is an extraordinary level of malicious vindictiveness .

“For those who retweeted or liked or shared the defamation, they too are vicious trolls who are no better than the keyboard warriors who created it.

My legal team has logged those cowards who shared, liked, retweeted or commented on this defamatory personal attack against me.

If they want to apologise, they would be wise to email my lawyer very quickly at ptweed@tweedlaw.co.uk

“Bullying on the internet costs lives.

“On behalf of all those children and adults who have found themselves bullied online, I will be using my strength and resources to pursue the trolls who defamed me so that they cannot bully anybody else.

“I would like to thank my friends and colleagues who came to my support this week. I’d like to thank the numerous politicians who called me personally to offer their support. I should also thank the Northern Irish media and newspapers, who did not publish the image and therefore distanced themselves from this nasty, false campaign against me .

“Finally, I need to thank the Northern Ireland listeners and viewers who have bombarded me with support this week.

I have a very special relationship with you - even those of you who I wind up ! - and the only way I can pay you back is by me continuing to fight for your voices to be heard on radio and tv .

“I am currently in the USA for a BBC project but I’ll talk to you all on the radio next week when I get home.”