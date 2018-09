The A4, Enniskillen is closed between Tamlaght and Killyhevlin Hotel due to a fallen tree, according to the PSNI.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists should seek alternative routes.

According to a post on TrafficwatchNI: "Into Enniskillen: The A4 Dublin Road has been blocked by a large tree that has fallen between the Oakhill Av and Tamlaght. Please use an alternative route."