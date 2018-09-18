Storm Ali is looming: vital information, advice and phone numbers to be prepared

Information and advice has been issued by NI Direct in anticipation of Storm Ali.

They say that with ‘a weather warning for strong winds tomorrow, there could be power cuts, disruption to travel, fallen trees, damage to property, and risk of injuries or danger to life from flying debris’.

Emergency numbers

You should note the following numbers in case of emergency:

Emergency services – 999 or 112

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

High winds

Northern Ireland Water Waterline – 03457 440 088

Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100

Housing Executive – 03448 920 901

Report a fallen tree or blocked road - 0300 200 7891

Reporting a power cut - NIE Networks Customer Helpline: 03457 643 643

Flooding - the Flooding Incident Line on 0300 2000 100.

Roads information -

TrafficwatchNI



School closures



The statement adds: "All road users are asked to pay attention to any road signs and temporary arrangements put in place during severe weather.

"Longer journey times or cancellations are possible as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with the chance that some roads and bridges could close.

"High-sided vehicles are most affected by windy weather, but strong gusts can also blow a car, cyclist, motorcyclist or horse rider off course. This can happen on open stretches of road exposed to strong cross winds, or when passing bridges or gaps in the hedges.

"In very windy weather a vehicle may be affected by turbulence created by large vehicles. Motorcyclists are particularly affected, so keep well back from them when they are overtaking a high-sided vehicle.

"Motorists are also advised to drive with care due to possible wind-blown debris."

Meanwhile if you're planning to travel by air or sea, you should check with the ferry company or airline in case there are any delays or cancellations.

Ferry services



Airlines and airports

Energy, power supply and utilities



Electrical safety



Gas safety and carbon monoxide



Severe weather, flooding and drought

