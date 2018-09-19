Storm Ali LATEST: 1.45pm update on number without electricity

NIE have - at 1.45pm - updated the growing number of customers without electricity in Northern Ireland.

In a statement they say that 55,000 customers are now without electricity across Northern Ireland - with power now restored to 36,000 customers.

They add that the number of customers affected by power cuts may rise as strong winds gusting well in excess of 70 mph continue to cause damage to the electricity network.

And they are currently experiencing the strongest winds moving along the North coast.

Prevailing conditions are still extremely challenging for NIE Networks’ emergency crews working on the ground with over 400 additional staff supplementing normal resources.

Electricity pylons

A NIE spokesman said "NIE Networks staff are continuing to respond to faults as they arise on the electricity network. We are assessing damage and will be working to restore electricity supplies to our customers as quickly and safely as we can.

“Updated information will be provided regularly online, by phone – 03457 643643 – and on social media.”

NIE Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away - report damage to NIE Networks on 03457 643 643 and listen to recorded messages carefully

if you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning

turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.