Storm Ali LATEST: 3.45pm update on number without electricity

NIE have - at 3.45pm - updated the number of customers without electricity in Northern Ireland - and revealed some people will not be reconnected this evening.

According to NIE, electricity has now been restored to over 55,000 customers - but 41,000 homes and businesses remain without power.

Local incident centres have been mobilised since early morning and teams are on the ground repairing faults.

NIE are still experiencing strong gusts which will continue to cause more faults throughout the afternoon.

And whilst emergency teams are working as fast as they can, NIE Networks advises that not all customers will have power restored this evening.

A NIE Networks’ spokesperson said “We endeavour to resolve all faults as quickly as possible, we anticipate that restoration will extend beyond this evening. We have over 400 additional resources working across Northern Ireland to repair faults however damage is extensive.

Electricity pylons

“We would remind customers to stay safe and never approach broken lines or damaged poles.”

NIE Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away - report damage to NIE Networks on 03457 643 643 and listen to recorded messages carefully

if you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning

NIE power cuts - screengrab from NIE website

turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.