Storm Ali latest: M1 closed in both directions due to fallen cables

Police are warning motorists that the M1 is CLOSED in BOTH directions between Lisburn and Blacks Road due to a power line down across the road.

A post on PSNI Banbridge Facebook said: "This will cause significant disruption so please find an alternative route.

"Please share."

A PSNI spokesman added: "M1 Motorway is closed westbound from Black's Road Dunmurry and east bound from Saintfield Road due to fallen cables.

"Motorists should seek alternative routes.

"Saintfield Road is also closed at the junction of the old Ballynahinch Road due to a fallen tree.

"Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution in adverse weather conditions. Police are advising motorists to stay in their vehicles."