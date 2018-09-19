Storm Ali latest: Met Office updates amber wind warning

The Met Office has updated its amber wind warning for Storm Ali, saying there is now a high likelihood of impacts, as well as extending the area it covers.

The warning, which covers Northern Ireland, northern parts of England and southern Scotland, will also now remain in place until 6pm today, forecasters said.

The area covered by the amber warning was increased to include more of the north-east of England.

The Met Office said flying debris could lead to injuries or pose a danger to life, while damage to buildings and travel disruption is likely.

Strong winds overnight have already caused disruption in some parts of Northern Ireland. The Foyle Bridge in Londonderry was closed to high-sided vehicles for a time and some early morning ferry services having already been cancelled.

With the weather warning in place, some local councils have taken the decision to keep their parks and cemeteries closed today.

Issuing a warning about potentially hazardous driving conditions, TrafficwatchNI tweeted: “The #AmberWind warning has been updated #StormAli will bring a spell of very strong winds to #NorthernIreland on Wednesday 19th Spetember between 08:00 and 18:00.”