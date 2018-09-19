Storm Ali LATEST: thousands left without electricity as 70mph gusts hammer NI

NIE have updated the growing number of customers without electricity in Northern Ireland.

READ: Storm Ali: these are the emergency numbers you could need today

According to NIE around 65,000 customers are currently without electricity across all parts of Northern Ireland - with power restored to 24,000 as Storm Ali continues to track through Northern Ireland.

NIE Networks still expects the number of customers affected by power cuts to rise as strong winds with gusts in excess of 70 mph cause significant damage to the electricity network.

They say that conditions at present are extremely challenging for NIE Networks’ emergency crews on the ground who are assessing the damage and responding to hazard calls.

More than 400 additional staff are supplementing our normal resources.

A NIE Networks’ spokesman said “All of our Local Incident Centres are standing by and are ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We would remind customers that to stay safe and never approach broken lines or damaged poles.”

They say that updated information will be provided regularly online, by phone – 03457 643643 – and on social media.

NIE Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away - report damage to NIE Networks on 03457 643 643 and listen to recorded messages carefully

if you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning

turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

