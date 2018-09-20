Storm Ali: remaining homes being reconnected

NIE teams are this morning working to restore electricity to the remaining homes still left in the dark.

A Tweet on @NIE electricity says: "Our teams continue to work to restore power following the extreme gusts of #StormAli

"Faults remain widespread, some of the most significantly affected include #Portglenone, #Magherafelt #Draperstown #Keady #Craigavon #Lurgan #Newtownbutler #Tamlaght #Waringstown & #Mullaghbawn

Meanwhile, according to NIE, a helicopter has been deployed to support electricity restoration efforts

In a statement they say that helicopters is being brought over from GB this morning to survey harder to reach parts of the electricity network and support efforts to restore the 9,500 customers who are without power.

They adds that following the extreme gusts of Storm Ali yesterday, NIENetworks has restored electricity supplies to over 80,000 homes and businesses.

Engineer working pm restoring services

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said “Helicopters help us to survey large parts of the country quickly, assess network damage in hard to reach areas and support the Local Incident Teams to effectively deploy all of the additional resources that our supporting our restoration efforts.”

Electricity network faults remain widespread however some of the more significant areas affected include Portglenone, Magherafelt, Draperstown, Keady, Craigavon, Lurgan, Newtownbutler, Tamlaght, Waringstown and Mullaghbawn. All NIENetworks Local Incident Centres have been open from first light to assess and deploy teams and resources to where they are most needed.

Additional contact agents have also been brought in to respond to customer enquiries. Customers can contact NIE Networks online, over the phone or on social media.

“As repairs continue this morning some customers may find their electricity is interrupted for a short time to allow us to re-energise neighbouring customers.