Storm Ali: Roof blown off building onto main road

Fire crews were tasked to business premises in the Warrenpoint area this morning after gusting winds blew the roof off a building and onto a main road.

The Newry Road was closed while emergency services personnel attended the scene of the incident, which occurred at a shop unit close to Warrenpoint Golf Club.

It’s understood no-one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews from Newry and Warrenpoint were tasked to the scene shortly after 11:15am.

“Firefighters were called to an incident involving a roof having blown off a building onto a main road. Firefighters provided assistance to PSNI to close the road. The incident was dealt with at 11.53am,” the spokesperson said.

• Keep up to date with all the latest news about Storm Ali by clicking here.