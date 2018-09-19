Storm Ali: these are the emergency numbers you could need today

Information and advice has been issued in anticipation of the havoc caused by Storm Ali.
Emergency numbers: you should note the following numbers in case of emergency:
Emergency services – 999 or 112
Northern Ireland Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643
NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001
Northern Ireland Water Waterline – 03457 440 088
Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100
Housing Executive – 03448 920 901
Report a fallen tree or blocked road - 0300 200 7891
Roads information - TrafficwatchNI
School closures
Meanwhile if you're planning to travel by air or sea, you should check with the ferry company or airline in case there are any delays or cancellations.
Ferry services
Airlines and airports