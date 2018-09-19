Storm Ali: these are the emergency numbers you could need today

Information and advice has been issued in anticipation of the havoc caused by Storm Ali.

Emergency numbers: you should note the following numbers in case of emergency:

Emergency services – 999 or 112

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

Northern Ireland Water Waterline – 03457 440 088

Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100

Housing Executive – 03448 920 901

Report a fallen tree or blocked road - 0300 200 7891

Roads information - TrafficwatchNI

School closures

Meanwhile if you're planning to travel by air or sea, you should check with the ferry company or airline in case there are any delays or cancellations.

Ferry services

Airlines and airports

