Storm Ali: thousands left without electricity

NIE have confirmed that gale force winds from Storm Ali are causing a number of power cuts across Northern Ireland.

They say that presently around 32,000 customers are without electricity - and NIE Networks expect this number to rise over the coming hours.

Their statement adds that winds around 70mph are causing damage to the electricity network with trees, branches and other flying debris bringing down power lines and poles which now need to be repaired or replaced.

They add that the majority of faults are currently located in the Omagh, Dungannon and Enniskillen areas - and they expect winds to move north and east over the coming hours.

They say their Incident Management Centre at Craigavon and their twelve Local Incident Centres across Northern Ireland have been open from early morning in preparation for this storm.

A NIE Networks’ spokesperson said “Customers can contact us online at nienetworks.co.uk or by phone on 03457 643 643 to report the location of damage to the electricity network. Updated information will be provided regularly and NIE Networks has asked that customers listen to their radios, visit our website or follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates.”

Electricity pylons

NIE Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away - report damage to NIE Networks on 03457 643 643 and listen to recorded messages carefully

if you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning

turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.