Storm Ali: when is it going to die down?

Storm Ali has come with a vengeance - turning our lives upside down.

But just when is it going to end?

Bonnie Diamond from the Met Office says the Amber weather warning for NI stays in place to 6pm - and then a Yellow weather warning for wind will stay in place until 10pm.

"There is a peak in the winds now in Northern Ireland - then it is gradually easing in the afternoon," she said.

"The strong winds should ease after 4pm, but the winds will remains to this evening."

Ms Diamond added that overnight "will be nothing like we saw today".

Storm Ali

"It will be largely windy on the coast but inland there will be nothing to be concerned about," she added.

"Tomorrow there will be light winds, again nothing like today. Actually it will start as a day of light winds and sunshine, but it will turn wet into the afternoon."

