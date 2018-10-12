Storm Callum: Roads closed and hundreds without power

A yellow warning remains in place across Northern Ireland and much of the UK until midnight as Storm Callum sweeps in from the Atlantic.

Hundreds of homes and businesses experienced power loss over night in Northern Ireland last night, while in the Irish Republic multiple faults were reported by network operator ESB.

Several flights have been cancelled out of Dublin and Belfast due to the storm.

With an orange wind warning in place across swathes of Ireland, forecaster Met Eireann has warned of potential risk to life and property.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

In Dublin, the national emergency co-ordination group met on Thursday for a briefing on the incoming storm.

As part of the preparations, flood prevention measures were taken in a number of coastal areas.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has warned that “it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.”

In Co Armagh, Trafficwatch NI reports that a the Tassagh Road, Keady is blocked by a downed tree, as is the Summerisland Road, Moy, the Kingsmill Road, Whitecross and the Loughgall Road, Portadown is partially closed due to fallen trees.

In Co Antrim, there is disruption on the Cushendall Road, Ballycastle due to a fallen tree, the Mill Road, Crumlin for the same reason, and on the Galgorm Road, Ballymena. There are also reports of a fallen hoarding causing disruption at Hillhead, Ballyclare.

In Co Down, the Ballycrogan Road, Bangor is partially closed due to fallen trees. There are also reports of a fallen tree at the Milltown Road, Belfast. The Warningsford Road, Banbridge is partially closed due to fallen trees, while there are also reports of a fallen tree on the Hillsborough Road, Monyreagh.

The A55 Holywood Road int Belfast has reopened, while one lane of the A22 Holywood bypass has been partially blocked by flooding.

In Co Tyrone, there are reports of a fallen tree at the Trewmount Road, Moy