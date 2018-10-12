Storm Callum: Roads closed, flights cancelled and hundreds without power

A yellow warning remains in place across Northern Ireland and much of the UK until midnight as Storm Callum sweeps in from the Atlantic.

Hundreds of homes and businesses experienced power loss over night in Northern Ireland last night, while in the Irish Republic multiple faults were reported by network operator ESB.

High winds at Ballycastle beach. A weather warning is in place across Northern Ireland until midnight on Friday. Pic by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Translink has warned there will be disruption across its network, including speed restrictions and potential problems with the Glider because of the road conditions.

Several flights have been cancelled out of Dublin and Belfast due to the storm.

FlyBe had cancelled all flights from Belfast City Airport from 6am to 9.30am have been cancelled, apart from flight BE731 to Leeds Bradford and BE680 to Edinburgh which have been delayed until later that day.

Belfast City Airport say flights will continue throughout the day, but are advising passengers to check with their airline before travelling to the airport, and to use the flight board on its website to stay up to date.

With an orange wind warning in place across swathes of Ireland, forecaster Met Eireann has warned of potential risk to life and property.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

In Dublin, the national emergency co-ordination group met on Thursday for a briefing on the incoming storm.

As part of the preparations, flood prevention measures were taken in a number of coastal areas.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has warned that “it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.”

Trafficwatch NI gave the following update on the roads network at 10am:

Armagh

• Moy - Summerisland Road closed - fallen tree

• Portadown - Foy Lane - fallen tree

• Whitecross - Kingsmill Road - Fallen Tree

• Charlemont - B28 Summerisland Road-Fallen Tree-Road Closed

• Keady-B3 Tassagh Road-Fallen Tree-Passable with Care

• Moy-C181 Clonmore Road-Fallen Tree-Passable with Care

• Loughgilly-A28 Gosford Road-Fallen Tree-Passable with Care

• Armagh-C179 Drumilly Road-Fallen Tree-Passable with Care

• Newry -Gambles Road--Fallen Tree

Antrim

• Ballycastle - Cushendall Road - Reports Fallen Tree

• Crumlin -Mill Road - Reports Fallen Tree

Down:

• Downpatrick - Ardglass Road - Reports Fallen Tree

• Downpatrick - Stuell Wells Road - Reports Fallen Tree

Tyrone

• Donemana - U1848 Loughan Road - Road Closed - Fallen Tree