Live Blog: Storm Dudley moves through Northern Ireland as Storm Eunice forms in the Atlantic: 'Potentially one of the strongest storms in recent decades' Snow forecast for overnight Thursday
Storms Dudley and Eunice: When will storm Eunice hit. Will Northern Ireland see snow this week?
The weather warning for Storm Dudley remains in place until 6am Thursday morning but Storm Eunice, set to bring high winds and snow, has been described as 'Potentially one of the strongest storms in recent decades'.
Northern Ireland Storm Warnings
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 17:15
RNLI Advice
Translink get ready
Roads cleared
Stay Safe #Dudley
Foyle Bridge, Londonderry,
The River Bann at the Corbett as Storm Dudley makes an appearance
Storm warnings for Northern Ireland now include heavy snow
The second of the two storms which is forecast to hit Northern Ireland on Friday brings with it a warning for heavy snow.
Top tips on how to look after your pet during a storm from the Dogs Trust
With storm Dudley and Eunice on the way, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, is providing top tips and advice on how to keep our four-legged friends happy and safe.