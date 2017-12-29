Storm Dylan to batter Northern Ireland on New Year's Eve

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of wind for Northern Ireland.

The weather warning was issued by the Met Office on Friday morning.

The alert is for strong wind and is valid from 12:05am on Sunday until 3:00pm.

The warning comes soon after Met Éireann officially named the area of low pressure as Storm Dylan.

"An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Republic of Ireland on New Year's Eve and track northeastwards across Northern Ireland and southern Scotland," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"This will bring some very strong winds to these areas with the potential for gusts of 70-80 mph in some places. The winds will ease from the west as the low continues to move northeast.

"There is a lot of uncertainty in how this low develops and so the resulting strength of the winds and timings of the system."