Storm Eleanor: Crews work to restore power to homes and businesses

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Northern Ireland are still without power after Storm Eleanor battered the Province.

Heavy rain and gusts of up to 90mph swept across the UK overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday evening.

At the height of the storm, over 25,000 properties in NI lost their electricity supply.

NIE has confirmed that around 400 homes and businesses in the south and east remain without power.

Sara McClintock, Communications Manager at NIE Networks said: “Repair crews will be out from first light to continue restoration efforts. In many areas conditions on the ground are very wet and difficult due to the rain.

“As many of the faults we are currently dealing with are less than ten customers, they will no longer be showing on the Powercheck application on our website. However, information will be available by phone – 03457 643 643 - or via social media.

“We would remind people to stay safe and never approach broken lines or poles.”

Faults affecting more than ten customers are in Armagh, Newry, Tandragee, Banbridge, Aghalee, Comber, Carryduff and Dunmurry.

However there are significant other faults affecting smaller numbers of customers in other rural areas in the south and east.