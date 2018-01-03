Storm Eleanor: Majority of 25,000 customers restored with electricity

More than 25,000 customers have been restored to power following the impact of Storm Eleanor and NIE Networks emergency crews are currently restoring electricity supplies to 1900 homes and businesses.

Severe gales, with gusts of over 70mph, swept across Northern Ireland during the night, bring down trees and branches across power lines and breaking poles. The worst affected areas remain the South and South East, mainly around the Armagh, Newry, Ards Peninsula and Downpatrick areas.

NIE Networks emergency crews are replacing broken poles, clearing trees and branches and replacing and reconnecting overhead powerlines as part of the widespread effort to restore power.

Our crews will continue to work into the evening but due to the extent of the damage, small pockets of customers in the worst affected areas may be without power overnight.

Julia Carson, NIE Networks Communications Manager reminded customers to contact NIE Networks if their power is disrupted. “We would like to remind customers that if they do lose electricity supplies they should report the fault online at nienetworks.co.ukor call our Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Put safety first and if you do see any trees down across powerlines or broken electricity poles, keep away and call NIE Networks immediately.

“Keep an eye on Twitter @NIElectricity and facebook @nienetworks for further updates.”

A fallen tree