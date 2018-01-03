Storm Eleanor: NIE 'making steady progress to restore power to 2200 customers'

Around 2200 homes and businesses still need restored with electricity following storm Eleanor, according to NIE.

A spokeswoman said they were undertaking steady progress to restore power to 2200 customers following Storm Eleanor

NIE Networks emergency crews are working in stormy conditions this afternoon as they continue to restore power to those customers in Counties Armagh and Down currently without electricity.

There are still around 400 incidences of weather related damage to the network disrupting electricity supplies, and the wind speeds have increased to up to 60mph in some areas this afternoon, making working conditions difficult for lines and tree cutting crews.

Julia Carson, NIE Networks Communications Manager says the repair process is steady but the extent of the damage is significant. “Our emergency crews and engineers have been out since first light, continuing to repair damage caused by Storm Eleanor.

“The damage has been widespread along the southern counties with lines brought down by falling trees and poles broken by the high winds. Some areas experienced gusts of over 70mph and the high winds are wet conditions are continuing this afternoon. We have been working in difficult conditions since last night to restore power to over 25,000 customers and we’ll continue to respond to reports of damage and reconnect supplies as quickly and safely as possible. Our main incident centre in Craigavon and Local Incident Centres are open and will co-ordinate the local repair process until all customers are back on supply.

“We may have to take customers off supply during the day to facilitate repairs but we are focused on restoring the majority of customers by tonight.

“If you are without power and you have not yet reported the disruption to NIE Networks, please report the fault online at nienetworks.co.uk or call our Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Always put safety first and if you do see any trees down across powerlines or broken electricity poles, keep away and call NIE Networks immediately.

“Keep an eye on Twitter @NIElectricity and facebook @nienetworks for further updates.”