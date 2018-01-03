Storm Eleanor: North West escapes worst as flood waters subside

The north west of Northern Ireland escaped the worst of Storm Eleanor overnight, but some areas were left without power while flooding caused widespread disruption.

There were fears late last night that Londonderry and Donegal could be in for a repeat of the devastating storms which sparked widespread flood damage back in August.

Several roads across the region were deemed impassable, and the lower deck of the Foyle Bridge and Duke Street underpass remain closed this morning, while surface water is still causing difficulties on some back roads in particular.

Heavy rainfall swept in by the storm had resulted in disruption particularly for motorists last night, with emergency response services personnel on both sides of the border deployed to the region.

Foyle Road has now reopened to traffic after being closed as a precautionary measure due to flooding overnight.

Ballyarnett, the Brandywell, Clooney Road, the Glenshane Road at Drumahoe, Irish Street, Foyle Road and Letterkenny Road were also affected overnight, along with Coshquin, Nixon’s Corner, Prehen Road and the Strabane Old Road in the Top Of the Hill area, but the waters have largely subsided from these areas as the storm moved east in the early hours of this morning.

Several local politicians were out with emergency teams and residents last night as they monitor the areas worst affected.

In Inishowen meanwhile, the area around Tul Na Ri on the outskirts of Carndonagh town was flooded, while sandbags were distributed from the Co-op in the town.

Around 40 homes in Buncrana were also left without power.

Motorists have reported that the Glentogher Road between Carndonagh and Quigley’s Point was treacherous, but the surface water had run off and the road is clear today.

There had also been flooding on roads around Buncrana town, and along numerous stretches of the main Londonderry to Moville / Greencastle / Stroove Road via Quigley’s Point, but these too have largely cleared overnight.