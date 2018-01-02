Storm Eleanor: Police warning to motorists, Irish League matches abandoned, power cuts across NI

As Storm Eleanor hits, police have tonight advised motorists across Northern Ireland not to drive unless 'absolutely necessary'.

Posting a warning on Twitter, the PSNI wrote: "Winds are beginning to pick up. Please do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary. If you have to travel drive carefully and be aware of road conditions."

NIE Networks dealing with power cuts across the country and the Danske Bank Premiership match between Glentoran and Warrenpoint at the Oval was stopped at half-time because of “adverse weather conditions”.

The game between Cliftonville and Ballymena United at Solitude has also been called off at the break with scores at 1-1.

There are also reports of a fallen tree in Co Armagh on the main Newtownhamilton to Armagh Road and on Mullurg Road between Markethill and Portadown.