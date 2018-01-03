Storm Eleanor: Roads closed and thousands left without power

Motorists are being warned to reduce their speed and exercise caution on the roads this morning due to the impact of Storm Eleanor.

Police said that while most main routes are open and passable with care, road users should be aware that a number of minor roads across Northern Ireland are still closed due to fallen trees and other debris.

The Department for Infrastructure has advised that the south and east of the province have been worst affected, although most main roads open.

Roads in the west and north are clear.

In Londonderry, the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge is closed due to flooding, and diversions are in place.

A department spokesperson added: “Although the storm has passed, road users should be aware of the impact of the storm on the road network and check the TrafficWatch website for closures in their area.”

Details of road closures due to Storm Eleanor can be found at http://trafficwatchni.com/emergency-news

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the island of Ireland lost power overnight as Storm Eleanor swept in.

In the Irish Republic at least 55,000 properties experienced blackouts as the winter storm battered the network.

In Northern Ireland more than 20,000 customers, mainly across the border counties, were left without power at the height of the gales.

Winds of up to 100mph wreaked significant damage and caused flooding on the Atlantic coast.

There were 400 separate incidents of damage to the electricity network in NI.

Engineers worked through the night to restore power to thousands of customers.

By 7am, 3,000 remained without supply in Northern Ireland.

Julia Carson, from Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE), said: “The damage caused by Storm Eleanor includes power lines brought down by falling trees and poles broken by the high winds.

“We have been working in difficult conditions since yesterday evening to restore power to over 20,000 customers and we’ll continue to respond to reports of damage and reconnect supplies as quickly and safely as possible.”