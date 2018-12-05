Storm Etienne to batter N.I. - Met Office issue 'danger to life' warning

Storm Etienne is due to batter Northern Ireland with strong winds and heavy rain on Friday.

The low pressure front is currently out over the Atlantic Ocean and earlier in the week was named Storm Etienne by the Portuguese Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow status severe weather warning for wind and said that there is a "small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

The severe weather warning applies to all of Northern Ireland and is valid between 3:00am and 11:59pm on Friday December 7.

The warning also applies to all of mainland Scotland, northern England and Wales.

The Met Office said gusts as strong as 70mph are expected in Northern Ireland.

The remnants of Storm Etienne are due to arrive in Northern Ireland on Friday. (Photo/Video: The Met Office)

“A weather system will move eastwards across the north of the UK on Friday, bringing widespread gales.

“Inland gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible across north Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and all of Scotland, with gusts of 80 mph in exposed locations in northern Scotland.

“There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and where the strongest winds will occur. Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland.”

What to expect from a yellow weather warning

- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

- Some roads and bridges may close.

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services