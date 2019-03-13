Storm Gareth: Travel warnings as wind and rain batter NI

Storm Gareth’s strong gales and heavy rain is expected to cause travel disruption across Northern Ireland this morning.

The Province was battered by gusts of up to 80mph last night and while the peak has now passed, a yellow weather warning for wind remains in place until midday.

Coastal areas bore the brunt of the storm, as evidenced in Portstewart where strong waves hammered the town and left the Crescent area submerged.

The Department for Infrastructure said it had about 100 reported incidents since yesterday evening, mostly trees branches down with some road closures, mainly in the west and north of the Province.

The A6 Antrim and B18 Ballymena to Toome had been closed both closed for a time period but have now reopened. All main roads are open and passable, the department advised this morning.

Translink has warned of possible delays to trains this morning due to poor weather conditions, and urged passengers to check live information online.

Storm Gareth hits Portstewart, as the Crescent area takes the brunt of it on Tuedsay evening. PICTURE STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

P&O Ferries cancelled two sailings from Liverpool and Dublin on Tuesday night due to weather conditions.

While in Belfast Harbour, the planned departure of the cruise ship Astoria was delayed due to conditions.

NI Electricity has also reported a number of faults due to the severe weather conditions.

More to follow.