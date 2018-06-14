Storm Hector causes rush hour travel chaos

Strong winds are causing travel disruption across Northern Ireland this morning as Storm Hector moves in.

Forecasters have warned that gusts up to 70mph will be possible from 4am-9am today, with an amber warning in place.

Fallen trees and power lines are leading to delays for motorists across the Province, and Translink has also warned that major disruption to services is expected to due to debris.

Trafficwatch NI has tweeted a series of alerts for drivers this morning, including:

• A50 Moyallan Road between Gilford and Lurgan Road roundabout closed due to fallen trees

• #Newtownabbey 2 trees down M5 out town J2 Greencastle & Rushpark R`bout - on live traffic lane 1

• #EastBelfast tree causing obstruction Old Holywood Road

• A26 Glenavy Rd - CLOSED btw Hungry House Lane & Whinney Hill due to a fallen tree and a powerline - diversions in place - going to take time to clear.

The Foyle Bridge in Londonderry was also closed for a time due to the high winds but has now reopened.

Elsewhere, the adverse conditions are also causing disruption at Belfast Harbour, which tweeted: “Due to exceptionally high winds this morning the Eclipse won’t call in #Belfast today. We are monitoring the weather and hoping the Nautica will berth around 10.30am.”

