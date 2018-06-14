Storm Hector: Roads closed after high winds

Extra care is needed on the roads this morning after the strong winds over night.

According to the PSNI and TrafficwatchNI some roads are impassable with fallen trees and debris.

Newtownabbey - M5 J2 Greencastle to Rushpark Roundabout - got reports of couple trees down on the Motorway - reduce your speed and approach with extra care - maintenance contractor on their to sort

A30 Glenavy Road - closed between Hungry House Lane and Whinney Hill due to a fallen tree and a pwerline - diversions in place

North Down - Bangor - Rathgael Road remains closed due to a fallen tree / powerline - going to take time to fix

New Line (Ballyclare ) near Woodsides - fallen tree - passable with care

Tullycullon Road (Dungannon Area) closed due to a fallen tree between Doanghamore and A29 Cookstown Road