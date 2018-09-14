Storm Helene could reach eastern parts of Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland as Storm Helene approaches the UK.

Forecasters have warned that the storm could pose a danger to life when it bears down on the UK and Republic of Ireland next week, however there is also a possibility the Province could avoid the affects of the storm altogether.

The yellow warning is in place from 6pm on Monday until midday on Tuesday, with the impact limited to south-eastern parts of Co Down, particularly coastal areas.

A Met Officer forecaster told the News Letter: “At the moment we have a yellow wind warning which fringes parts of Co Down.

“However it’s four days out so that warning is subject to some changes. If Helene moves further west more of Northern Ireland may be prone to strong winds, whereas if it moves a bit further east Northern Ireland will be out of the path.

“Our best estimate at the moment is that the eastern coast of Northern Ireland could potentially see some damaging winds come the early hours of Tuesday morning.”

Helene is among a glut of tropical storms brewing in the region, with mass evacuations under way in southern US states as Florence barrels across Virginia and the Carolinas.

The Met Office issued two “yellow” alerts yesterday as the storm began creeping towards south-western corners of the UK and the tip of Ireland.

Its warning – in force between 6pm on Monday and midday on Tuesday – said “very strong winds” could pose the risk of “injuries and danger to life” because of flying debris.

Large waves lashing coastal regions also have the potential to harm by propelling “beach material” onto seafronts, the warning said.