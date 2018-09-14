Storm Helene to batter NI as severe weather warning is issued

Parts of Northern Ireland look set to be bashed by winds of up to 80mph on Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather of wind as a result.

The warning is valid from Monday September 16 at 6:00pm through to 12:00pm on Tuesday September 17 and applies to all of Co. Down.

The strong winds are as a result of Storm Helene which is expected to push north-eastwards on Monday.

What to expect:

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

The winds are expected to batter parts of Northern Ireland on Monday and Tuesday.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close. Fallen trees may be an additional hazard.

There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts.

There is a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

(Source: The Met Office)